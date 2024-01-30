North Carolina amends same-day voter registration rules in an effort to appease judge’s concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina election officials are trying to fine-tune how they verify the addresses of voters who register and cast their ballots on the same day. The state is embroiled in lawsuits over Republican efforts to nullify same-day registration ballots if election officials send the voter a single piece of mail that comes back as undeliverable. Last week, a judge put that idea on hold, saying people need a formal way to appeal being tossed from the voter rolls after just one mailer. On Tuesday, election officials unveiled an amended set of rules for disqualifying ballots. It remains to be seen if the judge will be satisfied. Same-day registration for North Carolina’s March 5 primaries begins in two weeks.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.