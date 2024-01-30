Navy veteran Joe Fraser launches GOP campaign to oust Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar in Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — U.S. Navy veteran and political newcomer Joe Fraser has launched a longshot Republican campaign to oust three-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar. The 50-year-old from the western edge of the Twin Cities area kicked off his campaign with a media tour that includes stops in Duluth, Moorhead, Rochester and Mankato. Fraser lists his top issues as borders, consumer prices, the national debt and public safety. He served 26 years in the Navy. Klobuchar will be tough to beat. Her campaign had more than $4 million in the bank as of Oct. 1. She has always won by comfortable margins.

