Missouri Senate Republicans filibuster in hopes of making it harder for voters to amend constitution

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A faction of the Missouri Senate has ended a roughly 16-hour filibuster that was meant to pressure their fellow Republicans into fast-tracking legislation that would make it harder for voters to amend the state constitution. The Freedom Caucus’ filibuster, which began Monday and ended Tuesday, comes as abortion-rights supporters are trying to get a measure on the November ballot that would guarantee the right to abortion in the state constitution. State Sen. Bill Eigel, a Freedom Caucus member, says the hope is for Republican Gov. Mike Parson to put a measure on voter-referred constitutional amendments on the August primary ballot.

