Man wanted for allegedly killing girlfriend and leaving body at Boston airport is arrested in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police say a man wanted for allegedly killing his girlfriend and leaving her body in a parking lot at a Boston airport before flying to Kenya has been arrested. The country’s director of criminal investigations tells The Associated Press that Kevin Kangethe was apprehended at a nightclub Monday following a tipoff. The director says Kangethe will be extradited. The body of Margaret Mbitu was discovered in early November in a parking garage at Boston Logan International Airport, two days after her family reported her missing.

