How to strike back after deadly drone attack? US has many options, but must weigh consequence

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has made it clear the U.S. will strike back after a deadly drone attack killed three service members and wounded more than 40 at a small base in Jordan over the weekend. What isn’t yet clear is who will be hit, where, and how hard. Biden has a wide array of options, but the U.S. must also walk a fine line: A weak response will do little to deter further attacks by Iran-backed militia groups, while a major assault risks expanding the turmoil in the Middle East and drawing America into a wider conflict.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP Associated Press

