At least 19 dead and 18 injured after bus collides with truck in northern Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A collision between a passenger bus and a freight truck on a highway in northern Mexico has left at least 19 people dead and 18 injured. The accident occurred Tuesday on a highway in the Pacific coast state of Sinaloa. The director of the state civil defense office said the crash occurred in the township of Elota, near the port city of Mazatlan. The injured were being treated at local hospitals and the cause of the accident is under investigation.