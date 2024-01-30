An auction of Nelson Mandela’s possessions is suspended as South Africa fights to keep them

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The planned auction of dozens of items that belonged to Nelson Mandela has been suspended pending a court application to completely halt it. The online auction, by New York-based Guernsey’s auction house in conjunction with Mandela’s eldest daughter was due to take place on Feb. 24. However, it has received widespread criticism from the public and the South African government, who say the items that belonged to the anti-apartheid icon and former president who died in 2013 are part of South Africa’s cultural heritage. The country’s heritage agency said in statement on Tuesday that the suspension is a result of its engagement with Mandela’s daughter and the auction house.

