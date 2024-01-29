Toyota group plant raided in test cheating probe as automaker says it sold 11.2M vehicles in 2023

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese transport officials have raided the plant of a Toyota group company to investigate cheating on engine testing, as the company reported it kept its status as the world’s top automaker in 2023, selling 11.2 million vehicles. Hours after the probe began at Toyota Industries Corp.’s plant in Hekinan, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda vowed to steer the company out of scandal and ensure the Japanese automaker sticks to “making good cars.” The testing scandal surfaced last year at 100% Toyota-owned Daihatsu, a maker of mini cars. No major accidents have been reported in connection with any of the cheating.

