Officials say 1 policeman, 6 insurgents killed as rebels launch rocket attacks in southwest Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Rockets fired by separatist insurgents killed a police officer and wounded a dozen other people overnight in southwestern Pakistan, officials said Tuesday, in apparent retaliation for Pakistani strikes on what it said were insurgent hideouts in Iran earlier in January. The government said that six insurgents were also killed in the ensuing shootout. The outlawed Baluchistan Liberation Army quickly claimed the attacks, saying that two of its fighters were killed. Authorities initially said that the attacks, in the district of Mach in Baluchistan, were foiled without causalities, but two local security officials said at least one policeman was killed and 15 members of the Pakistani security forces were wounded in multiple rocket attacks.

