North Carolina joins an effort to improve outcomes for freed prisoners

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has joined a new nationwide effort to improve outcomes for more prisoners who return to society through an approach focused on education, health care and housing. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Monday that seeks to reduce recidivism through formal training and workforce tools for incarcerated people so more can succeed once they are freed. The order aligns with the goals of Reentry 2030. The program is being developed by the Council of State Governments and other groups. North Carolina is the third state to officially join Reentry 2030 after Missouri and Alabama.

