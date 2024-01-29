Networking luncheon and panel centered around female empowerment highlights women of color

OXNARD, Calif.—Strangers became family during a day of intimate sharing, vulnerability, and openness.

Miriah Stacy founded the networking group “Girls on tha Scene” to shine a light on women who are beating the odds and forging their own path— from overcoming homelessness to working through disabilities.

Stacy says she is living proof it is never too late to try again.

“I was homeless and pregnant. I came from nothing. You know what I’m saying. When my mom died I had nothing. So it's it's it's very important to me to ummm for girls to see anybody can be successful. You don't have to really be there to start. You can start from anywhere and make it,” said Stacy.

Some travelled as far as Italy just to make it to the event. Others see Oxnard as home.

“We need to understand different cultures, different type of backgrounds and everything like that, and be educated on that because everybody struggles different, everybody lives different, and everybody has different types of opinions. So we all can just sit here and listen without judging and just really listen to what they have to say,” said panelist Amelia Britt.

Monday’s networking event covered navigating business relationships, selling products and ideas, and leaning into authenticity and vulnerability.

“ We want to support other women who may look different than you and I, but you have something special. We want to really hone in on that special sauce that you own. So standing in your power and walking in your purpose is what we're all about,” said writer and stylist Tiffany Moneak.

Monday’s networking event was free to attend, but donations were optional.

The moving networking tour will be in California until Wednesday before they head to New York in April.