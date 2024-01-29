India’s navy rescues second Iranian-flagged fishing boat hijacked by Somali pirates

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s naval forces have rescued an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel hijacked by Somali pirates and freed its 19 crew members off the east coast of Somalia. A navy statement on Tuesday said the ship intercepted the vessel late Monday and forced the pirates to release the crew and boat, which 11 Somali pirates had boarded. The crew members were Pakistani nationals. The rescue came a day after Indian forces freed another Iranian fishing vessel and its 17 crew members from Somali pirates in the same waters. The navy did not immediately say what happened to the pirates. But it posted images showing 10 pirates with their hands tied behind them and armed Indian naval troops guarding them.

