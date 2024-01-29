Hong Kong begins work on its own National Security Law, years after a similar law crushed dissent

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong began work on a local National Security Law on Tuesday, more than three years after Beijing imposed a similar law that has all but wiped out dissent in the semi-autonomous city. Hong Kong’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, calls for the city to enact a national security law, but it’s been delayed for decades because of widespread public opposition. The city’s crackdown on political opposition has likely cleared the way for the new bill to pass easily. City leader John Lee said a local version is still necessary to keep Hong Kong safe against “potential sabotage,” but critics fear it will further erode civil liberties.

By KANIS LEUNG and ZEN SOO Associated Press

