Grief and mourning for 3 US soldiers killed in Jordan drone strike who were based in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The U.S. Defense Department says three Army Reserve soldiers from Georgia were killed in a weekend drone strike in Jordan. They were identified as Sgt. William Jerome Rivers of Carrollton, Spc. Kennedy Sanders of Waycross and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett of Savannah. The parents of the 24-year-old Sanders said Monday she joined the Army Reserve about five years ago and volunteered to deploy to the Middle East last fall. They said she liked to travel and looked forward to seeing new areas of the world. Sanders’ father, Shawn Sanders, said Monday they had been planning to celebrate her homecoming in June.

