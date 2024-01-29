Florida attorneys who criticized discrimination ruling should be suspended, judge says

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge is recommending 30-day suspensions for a pair of Florida lawyers who criticized a ruling in a discrimination case. An attorney for Orlando attorney Jerry Girley and his daughter, Brooke Girley, says Monday that his clients planned to ask the judge for a rehearing. The Girleys criticized another judge who overturned a jury decision awarding $2.7 million to a Black doctor in a racial discrimination case. The judge recommended the suspension and a workshop on professionalism two weeks after she held a hearing on their discipline case brought by the Florida Bar. The Florida Supreme Court ultimately will decide what discipline the Gurleys face. Supporters say disciplinary action could chill free speech for Florida lawyers.

