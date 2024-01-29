Colombia and the National Liberation Army rebels extend ceasefire for a week as talks continue

The Colombian government and the nation’s largest remaining rebel group have announced that they will extend their current ceasefire by one week, while delegates from both sides who are meeting in Cuba continue to discuss policies that could secure a longer lasting truce. In a joint statement the government and the National Liberation Army said they will abide by the conditions of the current ceasefire, which began in August and was set to expire Monday night. The current ceasefire agreement says that both sides will not attack each other, and that one of the goals of the ceasefire is to “improve the humanitarian situation” of communities affected by fighting.

