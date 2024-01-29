4 dead, including Florida man suspected of shooting and wounding 2 police officers

PALM BAY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say four people are dead in Florida’s Space Coast, including a retired priest and a man accused of shooting and wounding two police officers. Police say 24-year-old Brandon Kapas got into a confrontation with Palm Bay officers Sunday afternoon following a disturbance at his family’s home. Kapas shot and wounded two officers while attempting to get away. As additional officers were responding, Kapas allegedly shot and killed his grandfather, who was trying to intervene. Police say the other officers then fatally shot Brandon Kapas. Detectives later found a retired priest and his sister dead after tracking the registration of the car that Kapas had used. Palm Bay detectives say they’re trying to determine the connection between Kapas and his victims.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.