Taylor Swift gets an early reason to celebrate at AFC title game as Travis Kelce makes a TD catch
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Sports Writer
BALTIMORE (AP) — Taylor Swift celebrated Travis Kelce’s latest touchdown catch in the playoffs early in the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. Swift and others could be seen cheering after Kelce caught a 19-yard TD pass from Patrick Mahomes midway through the first quarter. Kelce caught three passes for 36 yards on the 86-yard drive that kept alive an impressive Chiefs streak. The four-time All-Pro tight end now has three TD catches this postseason after two last week in Kansas City’s divisional round victory at Buffalo.