Israel’s president says the UN world court misrepresented his comments in its genocide ruling

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s president has accused the U.N. world court of misquoting him in a ruling that ordered Israel to take steps to protect Palestinians and prevent a genocide in the Gaza Strip. The court’s ruling on Friday cited a series of statements made by Israeli leaders as evidence of incitement and dehumanizing language. They included comments by President Isaac Herzog just days after the Oct. 7 Hamas cross-border attack that triggered Israel’s war against the Islamic militant group. Herzog said Sunday that the quotes were selective and taken out of context. He said that’s he’s “disgusted by the way they twisted my words, using very, very partial and fragmented quotes with the intention of supporting an unfounded legal contention.”

