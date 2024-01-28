High-ranking Orthodox prelate warns against spread of antisemitism by religious officials

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Speaking at a commemoration for victims of the Holocaust, a high-ranking official of the Orthodox Church is warning Sunday against the spread of antisemitism by religious and church officials. Archbishop Elpidophoros is the spiritual leader of Greek Orthodox faithful in North and South America. He told an audience Sunday in Thessaloniki, Greece, that “I am worried by the spread of antisemitism internationally. He added that he is particularly worried that “the ointment of the Church does not heal wounds, but spreads the fire” of antisemitism, though he didn’t give any specific examples. The archbishop and a former Thessaloniki mayor were made honorary members of the city’s Jewish community, which now numbers only about 1,200.

By COSTAS KANTOURIS and DEMETRIS NELLAS Associated Press

