A driver backs into a nail salon, killing a woman and injuring 3 other people

PACIFIC, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed and three other people were injured after a driver backed through the wall of a Missouri nail salon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Saturday afternoon in the town of Pacific. That’s about 30 miles southwest of St. Louis. The patrol says the crash killed 61-year-old Jill Goddard, of Pacific. Emergency crews also took the 57-year-old driver and two people inside the salon to hospitals with minor injuries. It isn’t clear whether the driver might be charged with a crime.

