Ukraine says it has no evidence for Russia’s claim that dozens of POWs died in a shot down plane

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials in Ukraine say Russia has provided no credible evidence to back its claims that their own forces shot down a military transport plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war who were to be swapped for Russian POWs. Ukraine’s Coordination Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said late Friday that Russian officials had “with great delay” provided it with a list of the 65 Ukrainians who Moscow said had died in the Wednesday plane crash in Russia’s Belgorod region. The agency says relatives of the named POWs were unable to identify their loved ones in site photos provided by Russia. Authorities in Belgorod said the crash also killed six crew members and three Russian servicemen.

By The Associated Press

