UC Santa Barbara based market develops innovative way to fundraise for student organizations.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—An innovative way to fundraise for student organizations has taken off at UC Santa Barbara.

The organization “Fundraise with Us” connects student organizations with local vendors.

Local vendors set up a market where students and faculty can browse through a variety of items— from organic teas to vintage clothing.

At the end of the day, 20% of the vendor earnings go towards a designated student organization.

Vendors are able to avoid paying upfront for booth fees, and student organizations are able to raise funds just by driving traffic to the event instead of setting up their own sale.

“I've seen people that charge upwards from 100 to $250 for market. And sometimes people just make enough to pay back to see and hear the people that hosts it. They don't the money. It just goes back into the community,” said student vendor Alan Feria.

Wednesday’s market benefitted Los Curanderos, a UCSB multicultural pre health organization dedicated to diversifying the medical field and empowering Latinx students.