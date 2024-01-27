Tuvalu’s prime minister reportedly loses his seat in crucial elections on the Pacific island nation

SYDNEY (AP) — Prime Minister Kausea Natano has reportedly lost his seat in parliament in elections on the tiny Pacific island nation of Tuvalu. The election for the 16-seat parliament, which could have implications for China, Taiwan and Australia, saw eight newcomers win seats, according to Radio New Zealand. The report couldn’t be independently confirmed. Tuvalu, a British colony until 1978, is one of only 12 countries that have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the self-governing democratic island that China claims as its own territory. Natano is a supporter of Taiwan.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.