Surfers and volunteers gear up for annual Channel Islands Surfboard Rincon Classic

CARPINTERIA, Calif.— For over four decades the coastal community has come together to celebrate the joy of surfing and champion both their amateur and pro surfing buddies.

“My dad put me on a surfboard when I was six months old. And to me, that is the start of the love of my life, which is surfing,” said Rincon Surfing Association Founder Merz.

Over the decades, surfing and the Rincon competition has evolved into something greater than anyone could have imagined.

Now, several sponsors are backing the competition and computerized scoring has streamlined the judging process.

“You're looking for everything put together where it's just there's there's no slowing down when you can keep your speed flowing for each turn and each section and anything in the lip or above the lip or it's really tight in the pocket, it's going to garner a great score,” said Rincon Classic Director Chris Keet.

Though the judging takes into account technique and style, participants say the competition really boils down to the joy of surfing.

“When you get a wave, it's it's a special feeling that you can only get while you're surfing. And I know that sounds cliche, but what it is, it's just a new sport and it's super fun. It's it's always nice to get in the water,” said Surfer in Rincon Masters Division Ryan Perry.

The Rincon Classic will be taking place all weekend long from 6:40 am to 5:30 pm.