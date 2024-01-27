South Carolina deputy fatally shoots man after disturbance call

PIEDMONT, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputy. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Friday night to a call about a disturbance and a possible assault. The sheriff’s office says deputies encountered two people, and at least one had a gun. One deputy fired at one of the people, and that person was killed. The second person was arrested and charged with assault. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a white man was killed. The race of the deputy was not immediately released. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was investigating the shooting.

