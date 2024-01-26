Woman detained after series of stabbings and pedestrians hit by a vehicle in Washington suburbs

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A woman is in police custody following a series of apparently random stabbings and pedestrians struck by a vehicle in the Maryland suburbs of Washington. Police in Prince George’s County announced Thursday night that the woman had been detained, hours after the attacks left six people injured. Deputy Chief James McCreary said two stabbing victims were hospitalized in critical condition, including a 15-year-old. Four other victims were expected to survive their injuries. McCreary said the crimes appear random but investigators would continue looking into any possible relationship between the victims and their attacker.

