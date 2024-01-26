St. Louis rapper found not guilty of murder after claiming self-defense in 2022 road-rage shootout

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A jury has found a St. Louis rapper not guilty of murder after the 19-year-old claimed he was acting in self defense during a 2022 road-rage shootout. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that CTS Luh Wick, whose legal name is Michael Henderson, was acquitted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action on Thursday. Henderson told the jury that he and his friends were riding their minibikes in August 2022 when a Jeep going in the opposite direction made a U-turn. After the Jeep pulled alongside them, Henderson said he saw a gun and heard gunshots. Henderson responded by drawing his own weapon, striking and killing the 42-year-old driver, Joseph Raymond Shaw.

