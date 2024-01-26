Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, longtime Maryland Democrat, to retire from Congress

TIMONIUM, Md. (AP) — Maryland Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger says he won’t seek a 12th term in Congress. The 77-year-old Democrat has represented the 2nd District since 2003. He said in a video message on Friday that he will retire. Ruppersberger says the decision was difficult because Congress needs members like him who care more about constituents than cable news hits, but it’s time to pass the torch to a younger generation. Before his run for Congress, the Baltimore native served two terms as Baltimore County executive and on the county council. The district includes parts of Baltimore County, Carroll County and the city of Baltimore.

