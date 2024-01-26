Mother ignored Michigan school shooter’s texts about hallucinations because she was riding horses

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors are portraying the mother of a Michigan school shooter as an aloof parent more interested in horses than the mental health of her teenage son. They said Friday that Ethan Crumbley was apparently having hallucinations months before killing four students at Oxford High School in 2021 but that he didn’t get any help. Jennifer Crumbley is on trial for involuntary manslaughter. It’s the first time that parents have been charged in a U.S. mass school shooting. She’s accused of neglecting her son’s needs and making a gun accessible at home. James Crumbley faces trial in March.

