‘In the Summers’ and ‘Porcelain War’ win top prizes at Sundance Film Festival

“In the Summers,” an affecting, years-spanning drama about a complicated parent-children relationship, nabbed the Grand Jury prize at the 40th Sundance Film Festival, while the top honor for documentary went to “Porcelain War,” about a Ukrainian couple who craft fragile, intricately painted ceramics while war rages around them. “Sujo,” about an orphaned boy trying to escape the grip of Mexican cartel violence, took the Grand Jury prize for world dramatic cinema. “A New Kind of Wilderness,” about a Norwegian family living off the grid, won the jury award for world documentary. The Festival Award, voted on by audiences, went to “Daughters,” a moving documentary following four girls as they prepare for a special daddy-daughter dance with their imprisoned fathers.

