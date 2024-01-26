Fatih Terim, the ‘Emperor’ of Turkish soccer, shakes up Greek league

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Fatih Terim is facing his next challenge in neighboring Greece after his storied career as a player and coach in Turkey. The restless 70-year-old took charge of Panathinaikos at the new year and his team next plays PAOK in Thessaloniki on Sunday. The two teams currently top the Super League with 44 points from 19 matches. Terim is a former Turkey national team coach who won eight championship titles as manager at Galatasaray. He earned the nickname “Emperor” for his serial successes. In Athens, Terim has taken care to avoid any comment on the often-strained relations between Greece and his native Turkey.

