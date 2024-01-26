Deepfake explicit images of Taylor Swift spread on social media. Her fans are fighting back

NEW YORK (AP) — A scourge of pornographic deepfake images generated by artificial intelligence and sexualizing people without their consent has hit its most famous victim, singer Taylor Swift. The deepfake-detecting group Reality Defender says it tracked a deluge of nonconsensual pornographic material this week depicting Swift, particularly on X. Some images also made their way to Meta-owned Facebook and other social media platforms. When reached for comment, X directed the AP to a post from its safety account that said the company strictly prohibits the sharing of non-consensual nude images on its platform. Meta says it strongly condemns the content and has worked to remove it.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.