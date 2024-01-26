Biden calls regional partners ahead of CIA chief’s meeting in push for another Gaza hostage deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has spoken with his Egyptian and Qatari counterparts ahead of a trip by his CIA director meant to press toward a deal to secure the release of more hostages held by Hamas in exchange for a pause to fighting in Gaza. U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby says Biden’s Friday conversations with the Egyptian president and Qatari emir were constructive but people “should not expect any imminent developments.” CIA Director Bill Burns is slated to soon meet in Europe with the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, the Qatari prime minister and Egypt’s intelligence chief. That’s according to three people familiar with the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss the sensitive talks.

By AAMER MADHANI, MATTHEW LEE and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.