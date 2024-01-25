White House’s first chief diversity and inclusion officer is leaving Biden’s administration

NEW YORK (AP) — The White House says its chief diversity and inclusion officer is leaving the Biden administration after three years in the position. Michael Leach served as the first ever diversity officer in a presidential administration and led efforts to build the most racially diverse and women-majority White House staff in history. Leach is Black. Leach’s departure from President Joe Biden’s White House comes at a moment of backlash against diversity and inclusion efforts in government, education and business. The White House as of Thursday had not replaced Leach in his position but had launched a job search for the role. Before joining Biden’s 2020 campaign, Leach was an assistant to the Chicago Bears’ head coach.

