Where do things stand with the sexual assault case involving 2018 Canada world junior players?

Five players from Canada’s 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their current teams amid a report that players from the team have been asked to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. Police in London, Ontario, scheduled a news conference for Feb. 5 to provide details. A woman sued Hockey Canada in 2022, alleging she was sexually assaulted by eight players at a fundraising gala in 2018. Hockey Canada settled the lawsuit. Police launched an internal review in 2022 and the NHL conducted its own investigation. Michael McLeod, Cal Foote, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and Alex Formenton have all taken leave from their teams.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.