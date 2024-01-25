Transgender veterans sue to have gender-affirming surgery covered by Department of Veteran Affairs

A group of transgender veterans filed a lawsuit Thursday seeking to force the Department of Veteran Affairs to pay for and provide them gender-affirming surgeries. The lawsuit from the Transgender American Veterans Association seeks to compel the VA to codify in its regulations the verbal assurances the department made years ago that it would begin providing those services. Rebekka Eshler is president of the association and says the surgeries are needed to reduce the risks of suicide, depression, and psychological distress for transgender people who live with gender dysphoria. A spokesperson for the Department of Veterans Affairs said it does not comment on ongoing litigation.

