Steeple of historic Connecticut church collapses, no injuries reported

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — An historic Connecticut church’s soaring steeple and roof have collapsed, leaving a gaping hole in the top of the building and rubble at the front of the building. Authorities said a search was continuing after Thursday’s collapse but there were no deaths or injuries reported at the First Congregational Church in downtown New London. Authorities say one woman at the building was escorted out and was safe. A local official says nobody else was believed to be inside. The building dates to around 1850. No cause for the collapse was immediately known.

