Prosecutor tells jury that mother of Michigan school shooter is at fault for 4 student deaths

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Jurors in Michigan have heard opening statements in the trial of the mother of a school shooter. Jennifer Crumbley is charged with involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say she was grossly negligent in not removing her son from Oxford High School when confronted with his violent drawings. She’s also accused of making a gun accessible at home. But defense attorney Shannon Smith says blame belongs to the shooter, not Jennifer Crumbley. The boy’s father, James Crumbley, will face trial in March. Ethan Crumbley is serving a life sentence.

