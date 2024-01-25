Michigan GOP chair Karamo was ‘properly removed’ from position, national Republican party says

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Attorneys for the Republican National Committee say Michigan GOP Chairperson Kristina Karamo was properly removed from the position earlier this month. The national committee’s letter Wednesday followed an initial review. RNC attorneys say a final recommendation will follow. A group of close to half of the Michigan GOP’s party members this month voted to remove Karamo from her role. Karamo has refused to accept the results. Karamo was elected last February to run the party through the 2024 election after she lost the Michigan Secretary of State race in 2022. But earlier this month, close to half of the Michigan GOP’s voting members came together to vote Karamo out as chair, citing fundraising woes and months of infighting.

