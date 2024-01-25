Harry Connick Sr., longtime New Orleans district attorney and singer’s dad, dies at 97

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former New Orleans District Attorney Harry Connick Sr. has died at age 97. An obituary distributed by his son and namesake, Harry Connick Jr., says Connick died peacefully at his home in New Orleans on Thursday with his family by his side. The senior Connick was popular as a prosecutor and as a part-time crooner who moonlighted in New Orleans cabarets. He retired after three decades as a district attorney. But he was later dogged by revelations of cases in which his office apparently withheld evidence that could help defendants. He defended his legacy in a 2012 newspaper interview. Funeral arrangements are pending.

