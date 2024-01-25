Georgia Senate passes bill to define antisemitism despite free-speech concerns of opponents

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill to define antisemitism in Georgia law has passed the state Senate. The 44-6 vote on Thursday puts the measure on track to final passage. The measure unites Republicans in their support for Israel in its war with Hamas. But it splits some Democrats who say they fear it could suppress support for Palestinians. A House vote to agree with changes to the bill could come later Thursday. Some lawmakers say they fear the bill would be used to censor free speech rights. But supporters say the definition will only come into play after someone has committed a crime.

