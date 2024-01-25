China accuses US of ‘abusing’ international law by sailing in Taiwan Strait and South China Sea

BEIJING (AP) — China has accused the U.S. of abusing international law with its military maneuvers in the western Pacific, one day after an American naval destroyer sailed through the politically sensitive Taiwan Strait. Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian said Thursday that U.S. warplane and warship activity “on China’s doorstep” is the root cause of the problems between the two military powers. The U.S. defends its actions as being in line with international laws that guarantee freedom of navigation. Much of the American activity is aimed at deterring China from launching any attack on Taiwan or using its strength to enforce its territorial claims in disputes with smaller neighbors.

