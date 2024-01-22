Ventura man facing difficult road to recovery and seeking shelter following rogue wave incident at Pierpont Beach

VENTURA, Calif.—Light rain turned into heavy showers Monday at Pierpont Beach.

The streets were almost empty with the exception of a couple onlookers soaking up the rain.

“We don't see a lot of rain in California, so we might as well enjoy it while we can,” said Jay Hoe, who was visiting the area from Simi Valley.

At Duke’s restaurant locals like James Damon were happy to stay dry.

“ It's nice to have some support when in times like this, when it's like there's nowhere to go, nothing to do, and you're just riding it out,” said Damon, who is currently seeking housing.

Damon has found Duke’s to be his sense of home during a tumultuous month.

He spent several days in the ICU after December’s rogue wave washed him down Seaward Avenue.

He is still experiencing severe pain and limited mobility.

“ I had about six of those all over my body, shoulder, arms, back side of the arms, all of it. They all healed up fairly nicely. This one got infected. So I'm hoping that the antibiotics work,” said Damon.

Damon says being unhoused adds another layer of stress to the recovery process.

He says the rain makes life significantly more difficult for those seeking shelter.

“We've got a few more days of this coming. So there's a lot of people out there wet and cold. I could use some shelter. I'm I'm one that's fighting through them now to try and get into somewhere,” said Damon.

Damon has a Gofundme up and running to help pay for a place to stay until he finds permanent housing.

That link can be accessed here.