Students explore 600+ free and reduced cost classes at SBCC School of Extended Learning open house.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Have you ever wanted to learn the art of negotiating or create the perfect Danish pastry?

Now you can through Santa Barbara City College’s School of Extended Learning.

“ It's all about what excites you and what's going to get you to that next level, whether it's getting to another level in your artwork or in your writing for personal fulfillment or for work. And I just feel like everybody is really here. The students and the teachers are all here because they want to be here,” said School of Extended Learning Dean Jeanette Chian.

Teachers like Linda Croyle are helping students develop their career skills. but she says these career skills are really life skills.

“I teach conflict resolution. I teach building trust. I teach innovation and creativity. So everything you need as a person to become a better version of yourself and ultimately to become a great leader and community member,” said School of Extended Learning Teacher Linda Croyle.

Some students are also learning by unlearning.

Jessica Regina explains what the parenting workshops are all about.

“ Breaking old cycles and old habits. People that were brought up in perfectly loving homes have things that are just they're just not what we know to work for a young children if we're trying to get them to be their best. Right. It's not about asserting power necessarily over a child, but working with them and cooperating with them,” said Parent Child Workshops Volunteer Jessica Regina.

As niche as these classes sound, they’re part of over 600 courses offered during Spring semester at SBCC’s School of Extended Learning.

All of the classes are either free or low cost.

Spring semester starts the week of January 22nd.