Got Coffee? 1965 Volkswagon bus serving espresso based drinks in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Got coffee? A Volkswagon in Santa Barbara does.

"This is a micro mobile coffee shop, so this is our 1965 VW bus that we restored and converted into a full service café," said owner Pia Beck of Considered Coffee.

Customers are served on the passenger side with a full menu of espresso based drinks.

"It’s my favorite. I love it. Adorable," said customer Nicole Cline of Considered Coffee.

Before launching Considered Coffee a year ago, Beck tried to open a coffee shop at a site in Santa Barbara.

"As I’m sure a lot of entrepreneurs and small businesses in town can sympathize with it’s really hard despite all the vacancies to get space here," said Beck.

Beck says her focus of the mobile coffee shop is about more than just selling quality coffee drinks on the go.

"We move around ... we like to have partners where we park ... so we like to be invited ... we like to have long term events ... we move around town ... we do private events," said Beck.

The coffee shop includes solar panels on the roof and the La Marzocco Linea Classic two-group head espresso machine.

Considered Coffee is inviting the community to its one year anniversary party on Sunday, Jan. 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Validation Ale in the Funk Zone.

For more information on Considered Coffee, visit: https://consideredsb.co/.