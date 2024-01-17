Givenchy goes back to its storied roots in atelier men’s show in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Givenchy’s intimate menswear show at their historic atelier paid tribute to the house’s couture heritage. It focused Wednesday on fine tailoring, minimalist designs, and a muted color palette while hinting at the challenge of redefining the brand post-Matthew M. Williams. Botter, known for their “Caribbean couture,” showcased an eclectic collection blending sartorial finesse with sportswear, highlighting their commitment to sustainability and avant-garde fashion. Egonlab’s latest collection at Paris Fashion Week combined futurism with innovative designs, featuring fierce black men’s looks with oversized shoulders and a blend of Gothic Glam Rock and 70s flair.

