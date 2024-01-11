Rome opens new archaeological park and museum in shadow of Colosseum
ROME (AP) — Rome authorities have inaugurated a new archaeological park and museum in the shadow of the Colosseum that features an original marble map of Ancient Rome that visitors can literally walk over. The opening of the Archaeological Park of the Celio and the new Museum of the Forma Urbis is part of a bigger project to develop the hilly area around the Roman Forum, Palatine Hill and Colosseum. Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri was on hand Thursday to open the new archaeological garden and museum and walked across the map fragments – now preserved under glass.