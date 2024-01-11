Rome opens new archaeological park and museum in shadow of Colosseum

ROME (AP) — Rome authorities have inaugurated a new archaeological park and museum in the shadow of the Colosseum that features an original marble map of Ancient Rome that visitors can literally walk over. The opening of the Archaeological Park of the Celio and the new Museum of the Forma Urbis is part of a bigger project to develop the hilly area around the Roman Forum, Palatine Hill and Colosseum. Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri was on hand Thursday to open the new archaeological garden and museum and walked across the map fragments – now preserved under glass.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.