Prosecutors seek 28-year sentence for Heather Mack in mom’s Bali slaying, stuffing into suitcase

Federal prosecutors in Chicago are recommending a 28-year prison sentence for an American woman who pleaded guilty to helping kill her mother and stuffing the body in a suitcase during a vacation at a Bali resort nearly a decade ago. That’s considerably more time behind bars than Heather Mack’s defense lawyers are expected to ask for when she’s sentenced next week for conspiring to kill Sheila von Wiese-Mack. A government filing Wednesday also seeks five years of supervised release. Mack pleaded guilty last June to conspiring to kill Wiese-Mack with her then-boyfriend to get access to a trust fund. Prosecutors have said Mack covered her mother’s mouth while Tommy Schaefer bludgeoned the woman with a fruit bowl.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.