Philly’s elected prosecutor sues to stop law designed to limit authority on transit system crimes

Philadelphia’s two-term elected progressive district attorney is suing to halt the appointment of a new special prosecutor for crimes that occur on the city’s trains. An attorney for Krasner said the lawsuit was being filed on Thursday. It’s not the first time District Attorney Larry Krasner has taken lawmakers to court over what he says is an overstepping of their authority to punish him over their political differences. Krasner says the law discriminates against Philadelphia and its voters compared to other counties with SEPTA and that the state’s constitution doesn’t allow special counsel to “divest and nullify” Krasner’s authority.

By BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

